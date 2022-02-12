Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Veru Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Veru in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of VERU opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.99 million, a P/E ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $21.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Veru by 9.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Veru by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veru by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Veru by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Veru by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

