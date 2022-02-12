Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $117.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.39. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $90.97 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

