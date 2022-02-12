Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Centene Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $86.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

