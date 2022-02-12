Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $540.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 44,697 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 731.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 547,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 482,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 414.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 419,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 338,209 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

