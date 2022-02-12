Jennifer A. Sey Sells 28,432 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE LEVI opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,104 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $21,303,000 after purchasing an additional 102,701 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,789 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,947 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.