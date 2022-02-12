JMP Securities Lowers SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $160.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $126.00 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.61 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.87.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,576 shares of company stock worth $3,668,333. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after buying an additional 342,165 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,083,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,135 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

