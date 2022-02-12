JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €114.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($131.03) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DHER. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($126.44) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($160.92) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($172.41) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($166.67) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($196.55) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €148.94 ($171.19).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER stock opened at €41.00 ($47.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.46. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €62.44 ($71.77) and a 1-year high of €141.95 ($163.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €84.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.91.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.