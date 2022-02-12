Jubilee Metals Group (OTC:JUBPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (OTC:JUBPF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
JUBPF opened at $0.24 on Friday. Jubilee Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.
Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile
