Jubilee Metals Group (OTC:JUBPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (OTC:JUBPF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

JUBPF opened at $0.24 on Friday. Jubilee Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group Plc is a platinum focused mining and exploration company, which engages in the exploration and exploitation of natural resources. Its operates through following projects: Hernic Platinum, DCM Platinum & Chrome, PlatCro Platinum, kabwe and Tjate Platinum . The company was founded on June 16, 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

