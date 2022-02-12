Jump Financial LLC Purchases 14,362 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 117.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADVM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Peter Soparkar bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADVM opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $139.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

