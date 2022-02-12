Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOTU. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE GOTU opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $117.37.

Gaotu Techedu Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.