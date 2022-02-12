K21 Market Capitalization Reaches $17.27 Million (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One K21 coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a total market cap of $17.27 million and $242,771.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00037844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00104665 BTC.

About K21

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,479,267 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

