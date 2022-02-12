Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KALU. StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.67. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $87.91 and a 12-month high of $141.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -342.22%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $38,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $76,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $297,831. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.