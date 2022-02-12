Katherine M. Lee Sells 2,450 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Katherine M. Lee sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.03, for a total transaction of C$321,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,550 shares in the company, valued at C$1,513,350.30.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

