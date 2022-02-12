Kava.io Hits Market Capitalization of $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $81.48 or 0.00192409 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00025692 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.10 or 0.00463078 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00064374 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

