Kellogg (NYSE:K) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kellogg (NYSE:K) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kellogg updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.080-$4.120 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.20-4.24 EPS.
Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.85. 3,529,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,741. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kellogg (K)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.