Kellogg (NYSE:K) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kellogg (NYSE:K) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kellogg updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.080-$4.120 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.20-4.24 EPS.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.85. 3,529,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,741. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on K. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

