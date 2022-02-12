Kenneth C. Dahlberg Sells 4,935 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TDY opened at $421.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $425.01 and a 200 day moving average of $435.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $354.17 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

