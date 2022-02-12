Kenneth J. Phelan Purchases 4,087 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $41.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

