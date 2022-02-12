KeyCorp Weighs in on Hasbro, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $94.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,408. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

