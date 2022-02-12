Keyera (TSE:KEY) Rating Increased to Outperform at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered Keyera to a hold rating and set a C$31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.82.

KEY opened at C$30.83 on Tuesday. Keyera has a one year low of C$24.17 and a one year high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 42.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

