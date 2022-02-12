Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Short Interest Update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 459.3% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 258,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 312,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 82,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

