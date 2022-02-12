Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Billion

Brokerages expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to announce sales of $4.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.86 billion. Kimberly-Clark posted sales of $4.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year sales of $19.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.72 billion to $20.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.13 billion to $20.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

KMB opened at $132.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.17. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 183,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 422,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 41.0% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

