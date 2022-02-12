Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.46 to $1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.50. Kimco Realty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.460-$1.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.07.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. 7,907,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963,153. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

