Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Kimco Realty updated its FY22 guidance to $1.46 to $1.50 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.460-$1.500 EPS.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $25.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

