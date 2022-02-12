Konomi Network (KONO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $316,289.00

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. Konomi Network has a market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $316,289.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,917,670 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

