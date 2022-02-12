Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KURA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KURA opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $858.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.51. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

