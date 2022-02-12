Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to announce $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 to $6.36. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings per share of $8.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year earnings of $18.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.52 to $20.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.07 to $18.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.56 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.40.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865 shares of company stock worth $251,477 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $276.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.64. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $230.89 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

