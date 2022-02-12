Labrador Technologies (CVE:LTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Labrador Technologies Inc. (CVE:LTX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of C$673,600.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

About Labrador Technologies (CVE:LTX)

Labrador Technologies Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the research and development of data retrieval technology. It intends to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to acquire or an interest therein by completing a purchase transaction.

