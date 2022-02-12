Labrador Technologies (CVE:LTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Labrador Technologies Inc. (CVE:LTX) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$673,600.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55.

Labrador Technologies Company Profile (CVE:LTX)

Labrador Technologies Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the research and development of data retrieval technology. It intends to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to acquire or an interest therein by completing a purchase transaction.

