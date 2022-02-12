Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Ladder Capital reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LADR. StockNews.com upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.54. 1,192,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,765. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a current ratio of 94.17. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 102,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

