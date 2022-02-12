Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Releases Earnings Results

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

NYSE LADR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. 1,192,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,765. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 94.17, a current ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 27.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 63.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 491,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 30,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

