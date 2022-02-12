Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Acquires 129,373 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,373 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for about 3.2% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of VICI Properties worth $18,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $2,389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in VICI Properties by 87.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.25 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,318 shares of company stock valued at $377,861. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

