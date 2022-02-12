Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,391,490 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,391,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,660,000. Retail Opportunity Investments makes up approximately 7.0% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,185,000 after buying an additional 369,859 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after buying an additional 92,612 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $20.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

