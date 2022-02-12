Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Las Vegas Sands have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company reported decent fourth-quarter 2021 results, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. Revenues during the quarter beat the consensus mark but declined on a year-over-year basis. Notably, coronavirus-related woes along with low visitation affected the company. Of late, earnings estimates for 2022 have witnessed downward revisions. However, increased focus on the business model, extensive non-gaming revenue opportunities, high-quality assets and attractive property locations are likely to benefit the company. This along with some entertainment offerings in the pipeline are expected to drive profitability across the company’s properties.”

LVS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CBRE Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.69.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 1.33. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after buying an additional 1,213,001 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703,651 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $332,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

