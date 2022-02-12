LATOKEN (LA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $91,215.00

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One LATOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. LATOKEN has a market cap of $41.88 million and $91,215.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,105,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

