Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Up 968.8% in January

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 968.8% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BWG stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 38.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

