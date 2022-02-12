LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 106,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,604. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $936.85 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

