Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Lennar from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar stock opened at $91.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.74. Lennar has a one year low of $77.86 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lennar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 105.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 34.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,669,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.