LHT Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, LHT has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $111,935.13 and approximately $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00009972 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000078 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

