Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Gap Down to $8.27

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $7.90. Li-Cycle shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 21,386 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on LICY. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.28). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 3,072.40% and a negative return on equity of 800.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 682,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Li-Cycle by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Li-Cycle by 612.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 156,245 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth $2,391,000.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

