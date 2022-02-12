Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.40% of Life Storage worth $131,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $28,685,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Life Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 114,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Life Storage by 1.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,217,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.11.

LSI opened at $133.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.34%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

