Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will report sales of $62.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $69.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $267.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $270.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $182.87 million, with estimates ranging from $176.44 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,215,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,696,000 after purchasing an additional 129,489 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 593,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,888,000 after purchasing an additional 109,340 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 87,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 68,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $120.55 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $183.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

