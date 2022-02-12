LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. LightPath Technologies posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPTH. B. Riley increased their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $149,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPTH stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.11. 356,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,913. The company has a market cap of $56.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.