Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

LECO stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,465. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $148.54.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 83.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after buying an additional 107,096 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.