Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.
LECO stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,465. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $148.54.
In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.83.
About Lincoln Electric
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.
