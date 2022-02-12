Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.55-11.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.73. Linde also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.550-$11.850 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $356.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $359.13.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $14.12 on Friday, reaching $294.73. 2,209,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,312. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde has a 1-year low of $241.88 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Linde will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 289,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

