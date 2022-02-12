Lisa M. Schnorr Purchases 5,000 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Stock

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $9.20 on Friday. Graham Co. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.87 million, a P/E ratio of -43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Graham Company Profile
Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.
