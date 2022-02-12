Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0101 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and approximately $2,323.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,016.87 or 0.99587164 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 173.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 750,867,512 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

