Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the January 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTUM opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.29. Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

About Lithium

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

