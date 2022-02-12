Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the January 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LTUM opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.29. Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.
