Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives $311.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $311.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.77. 158,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,757. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.39. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $234.59 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.27, for a total value of $362,385.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,045. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Littelfuse by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

