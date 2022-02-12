Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Director Tonya Williams Bradford Acquires 275 Shares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Director Tonya Williams Bradford purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $17,754.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average is $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.62. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOB shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

