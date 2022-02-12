Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Director Tonya Williams Bradford Acquires 275 Shares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Director Tonya Williams Bradford purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $17,754.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average is $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.62. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $99.89.
Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on LOB shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.
About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
