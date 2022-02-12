Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.70) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 63 ($0.85) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

LLOY opened at GBX 53.96 ($0.73) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 36.27 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 56 ($0.76). The company has a market cap of £38.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.84.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers acquired 144,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($91,910.26).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

